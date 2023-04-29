Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

MMP opened at $55.80 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

