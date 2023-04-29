Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.5 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

