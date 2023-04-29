Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after acquiring an additional 222,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 394,053 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

