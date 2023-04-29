Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 million, a P/E ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.75. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after acquiring an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

