Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases £149.40 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($186.59).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 97 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($188.98).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 164.35 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Marks and Spencer Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.86 ($2.02).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

