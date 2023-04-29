Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases £149.40 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($186.59).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 97 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($188.98).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 164.35 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.