MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MXL opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

