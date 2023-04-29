MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
