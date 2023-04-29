MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.