Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

