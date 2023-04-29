Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after buying an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

