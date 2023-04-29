Meta Platforms, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the social networking company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

