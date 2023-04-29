Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.