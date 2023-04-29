Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on META. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

