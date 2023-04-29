Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.