Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $320.00 at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

