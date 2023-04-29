Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Huber Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Huber Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

