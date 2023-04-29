Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

