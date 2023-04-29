Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.