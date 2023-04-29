Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

