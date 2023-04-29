Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,800,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

