Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $308.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.