Mizuho Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $48.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

