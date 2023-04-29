MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.