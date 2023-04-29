Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,880.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,348.20).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.74 ($2,348.87).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,878.84 ($2,346.50).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,349.19).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 780 ($9.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,545.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($14.86).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,727.27%.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.