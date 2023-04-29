Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,880.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,348.20).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.74 ($2,348.87).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,878.84 ($2,346.50).
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,349.19).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 780 ($9.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,545.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($14.86).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
