M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.
M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE MTB opened at $125.80 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
