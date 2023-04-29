M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MTB opened at $125.80 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

