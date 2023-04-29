Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $7.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.