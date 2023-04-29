NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NTCT stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

