NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.