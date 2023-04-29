NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.