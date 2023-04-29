New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $88.41 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09, a PEG ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 408.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.