New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 785 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $993.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

