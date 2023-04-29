New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,638 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

