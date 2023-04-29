Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.19 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 17.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 493,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 118,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

