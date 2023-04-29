Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE NOG opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

