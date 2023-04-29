Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NOG opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

