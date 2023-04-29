O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.