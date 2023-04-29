Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $306.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.