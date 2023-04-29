Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

ODFL stock opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day moving average is $314.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

