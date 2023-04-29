Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %
ODFL stock opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day moving average is $314.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
