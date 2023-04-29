Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Omega Flex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

