Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of OFLX stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.55.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
