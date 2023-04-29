Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after buying an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Omnicell by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

