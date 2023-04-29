Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

ONCT stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

