Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.46.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 235,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

