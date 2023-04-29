Oxford Biomedica plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Biomedica in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.