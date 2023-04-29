Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

PPBI stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

