Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,479 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.26 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

