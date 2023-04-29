Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Pampa Energía Price Performance
Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
