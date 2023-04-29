Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Panbela Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

