Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

