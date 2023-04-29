Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSFE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

