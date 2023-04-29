Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

