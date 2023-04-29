Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $6,518,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

