PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $196.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.25.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $191.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.